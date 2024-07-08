Pretty much ever since Oasis broke up, there have been calls for the band to reunite. Given that there’s always at least an underlying tension between Liam and Noel Gallagher, though, a comeback continues to remain unlikely. That hasn’t stopped folks from wishing, and that includes Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl. As for Noel, he wishes Grohl would just shut up about it.

On a recent episode of Matt Morgan’s podcast (as NME reports), Gallagher said, “I did actually bump into Dave [at Glastonbury 2024]. He was about three feet away from me when I was watching LCD Soundsystem and he was staying in the same hotel I was staying in. I would just like him to wind his f*cking neck in about Oasis. I wouldn’t talk to him. I haven’t got time for that f*cking mob any more.”

He added, “I haven’t got f*ck all to say to him.”

This isn’t their first public spat: During a festival performance in 2019, Grohl called for Oasis to reunite, and Gallagher responded by calling for Foo Fighters to break up.

This comes shortly after Gallagher made waves for his comments about Glastonbury, saying, “It’s getting a bit woke now, that place, and a bit kind of preachy and a bit virtue-signalling. I don’t like it in music — little f*cking idiots waving flags around and making political statements and bands taking the stage and saying, ‘Hey guys, isn’t war ­terrible, yeah? Let’s all boo war. F*ck the Tories man,’ and all that. It’s like, look: play your f*cking tunes and get off.”