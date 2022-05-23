While Oasis’ Noel and Liam Gallagher haven’t seen each other in ten years, one thing they can still agree on is their love for Manchester City FC. The Gallaghers are well-documented fans of the Sky Blues and Noel Gallagher was in attendance at Etihad Stadium for Man City’s thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa, which secured the Premier League title for his hometown club and broke the hearts of hopeful Liverpool FC supporters. However, Gallagher did not leave the stadium without some damage to his noggin.

When Man City scored their third and decisive goal, Gallagher, who was sitting in a luxury box, celebrated “like an idiot.” In a total Three Stooges moment, he was head-butted by the father of Man City’s Portuguese center-back, Ruben Dias, who was also in the box. Gallagher was left bloodied, got stitches in his top lip and is currently sporting two black eyes.

He detailed the wild incident in a conversation with TalkSport:

“As the third goal goes in, there is absolute bedlam in the stadium. Where we sit, Ruben Dias’ family are a couple of boxes up. I’m jumping around like an idiot, passing my son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone’s lifting him up. I turn around, Ruben Dias’ dad runs straight into me, headbutts me, I’m on the floor, covered in blood. I don’t see the last two minutes, I’ve got to get taken down by St. John’s Ambulance to get stitched up. Lots of City fans are asking me what happened and I’m just saying, ‘You’ll never guess.’ There’s not a mark on him [Dias’ dad]. He’s a big bear of a man. He almost knocked my teeth out.”

Gallagher is gearing up for a tour with his band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, but he says the injuries won’t keep him off the stage: “I’ve got rehearsals today, but the good thing about that is I’ve got three Liverpool fans in my band!”