Not everyone is excited about Harry Styles‘ upcoming third album, Harry’s House. That includes Noel Gallagher, who called Styles’ music “worthless” and accused Styles of not writing his own songs in a recent interview with Daily Star (as Yahoo notes).

“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song,” Gallagher said. “With any joy, he’ll be surrounded by a lot of girls. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.”

It’s worth noting that Styles is credited as a co-writer on every single track on both of his previous albums, Harry Styles and Fine Line, and on the Harry’s House lead single, “As It Was.” The former One Direction member has also penned tracks for the likes of Ariana Grande and Bleachers.

The former Oasis member also decried reality music competition shows like The X Factor, saying “The X Factor is a TV show, it’s got nothing to do with music, it’s got nothing to do with music whatsoever, and anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music.”

Styles — along with Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson — famously formed their band One Direction on The X Factor in 2010.