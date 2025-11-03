It’s been nearly a month now since María Zardoya, of The Marías, shared her first solo album, Melt, as Not For Radio. Last week, she shared her first solo video, for “Swan.” Now, here’s another first: Today (November 3), she announced a run of solo tour dates.

The tour is dubbed Not For Radio Presents: Winter In The Garden. The tour hits a handful of North American theaters, in Oakland, Chicago, Brooklyn, San Antonio, and Los Angeles. There’s a pre-sale, for which fans can register here. The general on-sale starts November 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

In a recent Billboard interview, Zardoya said of the project, “I went into Not For Radio with the intention of not writing any pop songs. […] It’s a project with songs that I want people to experience the way that I love experiencing music — out in nature, lying under a tree or going on a walk. [It’s written] completely out of my comfort zone and away from the industry.”

Check out the upcoming tour dates below.