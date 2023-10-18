A few days ago, Liam Gallagher announced that next year he would be honoring the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album, Definitely Maybe, by embarking on a solo tour. Given that his brother, Noel, was obviously missing from the equation, fans on social media had some questions. And Liam answered.

“But are you going to give us the surprise that Noel is going to join the DM tour or not, Liam?” one person asked.

“He’s been asked and he’s refused,” Liam responded on Twitter.

Liam first unveiled the news on Instagram, with a list of dates around the UK and Europe.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour,” he wrote in the caption. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x.”

View a complete list of the tour dates for Liam Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe anniversary tour below. Find more information on tickets here.

06/01/2024 — Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/03/2024 — Cardiff, Wales @ Utilita Arena

06/06/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/07/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/10/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/15/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/16/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/19/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

06/20/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

06/23/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/24/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/27/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live