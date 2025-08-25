Here Is Oasis’ Setlist For The North American ‘Oasis Live ’25’ Tour

Oasis launched their hotly anticipated Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour in their native UK back in early July. Nearly two months later, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, and company have finally hit North American shores.
Oasis began the run of US, Canadian, and Mexican dates in Toronto this weekend. They have kept the setlist consistent throughout the tour so far and so far, that hasn’t changed for North America (per setlist.fm). It pulls largely from the albums (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? and Definitely Maybe and ends with quite the four-song encore of “The Masterplan,” “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” “Wonderwall,” and “Champagne Supernova.”
Check out the setlist below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates. The group has also launched fan stores in North America, so take a closer look at that here.
Oasis’ Oasis Live ’25 Tour Setlist For North America
1. “Hello”
2. “Acquiesce”
3. “Morning Glory”
4. “Some Might Say”
5. “Bring It On Down”
6. “Cigarettes & Alcohol”
7. “Fade Away”
8. “Supersonic”
9. “Roll With It”
10. “Talk Tonight”
11. “Half The World Away”
12. “Little By Little”
13. “D’You Know What I Mean?”
14. “Stand By Me”
15. “Cast No Shadow”
16. “Slide Away”
17. “Whatever”
18. “Live Forever”
19. “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star”
20. “The Masterplan” (encore)
21. “Don’t Look Back In Anger” (encore)
22. “Wonderwall” (encore)
23. “Champagne Supernova” (encore)
Oasis’ 2025 Tour Dates: Oasis Live ’25
08/25 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/28 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/31 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
09/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
09/28 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
10/31 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/01 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/04 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/07 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/08 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/15 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/16 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/19 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/22 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS
11/23 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS