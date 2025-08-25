Here Is Oasis’ Setlist For The North American ‘Oasis Live ’25’ Tour

Oasis launched their hotly anticipated Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour in their native UK back in early July. Nearly two months later, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, and company have finally hit North American shores.

Oasis began the run of US, Canadian, and Mexican dates in Toronto this weekend. They have kept the setlist consistent throughout the tour so far and so far, that hasn’t changed for North America (per setlist.fm). It pulls largely from the albums (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? and Definitely Maybe and ends with quite the four-song encore of “The Masterplan,” “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” “Wonderwall,” and “Champagne Supernova.”

Check out the setlist below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates. The group has also launched fan stores in North America, so take a closer look at that here.