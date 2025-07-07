Here Is Oasis’ Setlist For The ‘Oasis Live ’25’ Reunion Tour

Finally, it happened: This past weekend, Oasis kicked off their anticipated reunion tour. For months, there has been speculation about what the setlist would look like, and Liam Gallagher even weighed in on some of the chatter. Now, though, there’s no more need for guessing.

Oasis played two shows in Cardiff, Wales over the weekend and they had identical setlists (per setlist.fm). Both shows opened with “Hello” and wrapped with the one-two-three punch of “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” “Wonderwall,” and “Champagne Supernova.”

Check out some clips from opening night here and find the full setlist below, followed by Oasis’ upcoming tour dates.