Here Is Oasis’ Setlist For The ‘Oasis Live ’25’ Reunion Tour

Finally, it happened: This past weekend, Oasis kicked off their anticipated reunion tour. For months, there has been speculation about what the setlist would look like, and Liam Gallagher even weighed in on some of the chatter. Now, though, there’s no more need for guessing.
Oasis played two shows in Cardiff, Wales over the weekend and they had identical setlists (per setlist.fm). Both shows opened with “Hello” and wrapped with the one-two-three punch of “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” “Wonderwall,” and “Champagne Supernova.”
Check out some clips from opening night here and find the full setlist below, followed by Oasis’ upcoming tour dates.
Oasis’ Oasis Live ’25 Tour Setlist
1. “Hello”
2. “Acquiesce”
3. “Morning Glory”
4. “Some Might Say”
5. “Bring It On Down”
6. “Cigarettes & Alcohol”
7. “Fade Away”
8. “Supersonic”
9. “Roll With It”
10. “Talk Tonight”
11. “Half The World Away”
12. “Little By Little”
13. “D’You Know What I Mean?”
14. “Stand By Me”
15. “Cast No Shadow”
16. “Slide Away”
17. “Whatever”
18. “Live Forever”
19. “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star”
20. “The Masterplan” (encore)
21. “Don’t Look Back In Anger” (encore)
22. “Wonderwall” (encore)
23. “Champagne Supernova” (encore)
Oasis’ 2025 Tour Dates: Oasis Live ’25
07/11 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/12 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/16 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/19 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/20 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/25 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/26 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/30 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/02 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/03 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/08 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/09 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/12 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/16 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
08/17 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
08/24 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/25 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/28 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/31 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
09/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
09/28 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
10/31 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/01 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/04 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/07 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/08 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/15 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/16 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/19 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/22 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS
11/23 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS