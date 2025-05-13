Last year, Oasis announced their highly anticipated concert reunion. This coming July, the “Bring It On Down” musicians will kick off the US leg of Oasis Live 25 tour.

Following news of Oasis’ live performance schedule, whispers of a comeback album began to circulate online. In September 2024, Liam Gallagher seemingly confirmed that band had in fact finished recording a new body of work.

“Yep it’s already finished,” chimed Liam in response to a fan’s probe on X (formerly Twitter).

However, it appears circumstance have changed. During an interview with Music Week, Oasis’ co-manager Alec McKinlay put an end to claim.

When asked if Oasis’ new album would be released on Big Brother Recordings, just in time for the label’s 25th anniversary Mckinley firmly said a project is not coming at all.

“This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press,” he said. “It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to. But no, there’s no plan for any new music.”

Oasis’ last studio album, Dig Out Your Soul, was released in 2008. After that the band dropped a live recording (Knebworth 1996) in 2021, which was originally recorded in August 1996 at the Knebworth Festival in England.