After years of the idea seeming impossible, it’s happening: Oasis is going on a reunion tour. The band announced the run last month, confirming a few dates in the UK and Europe while noting, “Plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year.”

Now it looks like shows in the US are in the cards and ready to be announced soon.

Citing “sources close to the tour,” NME reports the tour will supposedly hit North America, visiting Toronto; Chicago; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Boston; Los Angeles; and Mexico City. Beyond that, other international locations include Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan; Melbourne, Australia; Sydney, Australia; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The official dates and locations are expected to be announced “in the coming week or so.”

There was speculation the band would perform at Glastonbury in 2025, but the group shut that down with a statement: “Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year. The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ’25 World Tour.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher seemed to confirm months ago that Oasis was starting to work on a comeback album. Earlier this month, Gallagher took it a step further by declaring that the band’s new album is “already finished” and “in the bag.”