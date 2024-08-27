They did it: Today (August 27), Oasis announced they’re reuniting for a 2025 tour, dubbed Oasis Live ’25.

So far, dates have been announced for England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland. But, fans in North America could get some good later on: A press release notes, “Plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year.” The currently announced run of shows wraps up in mid-August 2025, so any US dates would presumably be scheduled for after then.

Per setlist.fm, the last time Oasis performed in the US was in December 2008, on the Dig Out Your Soul tour.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the band said:

“The guns have fallen silent.

The stars have aligned.

The great wait is over.

Come see.

It will not be televised.”

Tickets for the UK concerts go on sale on August 31 at 9 a.m. local time, through ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, and seetickets.com. Tickets for the Dublin shows will be available on August 31 at 8 a.m. local time via ticketmaster.ie.

Check out the list of current tour dates below.