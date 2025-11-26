The Oasis reunion tour is over (at least for now). This has some people feeling reflective, including some of the tour staff, one of whom just revealed that the tour’s pre-production period lasted 14 months.

Jon Shrimpton, the tour’s live video director and designer, shared a post that features some neat behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the tour. The caption reads in part:

“And there it was…. gone!…. after 14 months of pre-production, lots of well kept secrets, and 5 months of some of the most incredible sights and sounds I’ve ever seen at a stadium show, here we are. The last night of the … it would be fair to say; culturally and financially successful Oasis Live ’25 world tour, tonight, in São Paulo. A genuine career high point here, being the video director on this momentous event. Travelling around the world, in the eye of the storm. I’ve been genuinely honoured to work with the most incredible, talented, ego-free, happy crew that has ever been assembled, and there’s been nothing but love from everything I’ve seen written about the show…. even in the British press.”

Meanwhile, don’t expect a new Oasis album, as Liam Gallagher wrote recently, “I honestly do t see the point it won’t be as good as the old stuff im quite happy singing the old stuff I’m not 1 of those WANKERS that need to keep pushing it forward or sideways or backwards in some cases NOSTALGIA forever.”