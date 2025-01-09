After years apart (and decades of squabbling), Liam and Noel Gallagher are getting the band back together. Oasis‘ much-anticipated reunion tour kicks off in July 2025, and there’s seven studio albums (plus one of the best B-sides compilations ever) for them to build a setlist from.

Liam recently hinted at what concertgoers might hear.

An Oasis fan shared a rumored reunion tour setlist on X and asked Liam if it was official. “It’s not far off,” he replied.

The setlist contains obvious picks like “Supersonic,” “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” and “Champagne Supernova,” although there’s no “Wonderwall.” It would be very funny — and very Oasis — if the Gallaghers refused to play their biggest hit.

Gallagher was also asked which solo song of his he would include in the setlist. His answer: “None.” Sorry, Beady Eye fans!

Here’s the rumored setlist:

1. “Acquiesce”

2. “Some Might Say”

3. “Lyla”

4. “Shakermaker”

5. “The Hindu Times”

6. “Columbia”

7. “Cast No Shadow”

8. “She’s Electric”

9. “Stand By Me”

10. “Stop Crying Your Heart Out”

11. “The Importance Of Being Idle”

12. “Half The World Away”

13. “Whatever”

14. “Slide Away”

15. “Supersonic”

16. “Morning Glory”

17. “Rock’N’Roll Star”

18. “Cigarettes & Alcohol”

19. “Don’t Look Back In Anger”

20. “Live Forever”

21. “Champagne Supernova”