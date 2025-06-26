Oasis’ forthcoming reunion tour is a major deal that has been years in the making. Some have wondered what the shows are going to be like and Liam Gallagher is indicating that they’ll be relatively straightforward.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked Gallagher, “have you decided what your entrance will be on the 4th,” referring to the band’s first reunion concert that’s set for July 4 in Cardiff, Wales. Gallagher replied, “We’re just gonna walk on and get on with it we’re not at the f*cking circus we’re not getting fired out of a cannon ball and we’re not SHOWOFFS.”

Others have been asking about Gallagher’s nerves ahead of the shows and he seems characteristically full of confidence. One user asked, “ONLY ONE WEEK LEFT LIAM, HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT IT” and Gallagher replied (laying on the sarcasm thick, presumably), “I’m absolutely sh*tting it nerves have kicked in I’m scared.” Another user asked if he has “a little bit of nerves for the opening night” and he answered, “Karen if you ask me that stupid question again me n you are gonna fall out.”

Somebody else asked, “Are you going to give Noel a big hug on stage the first night?” Gallagher responded, “Eh don’t be expecting us to be holding hands and kissing n cuddling we got a gig to do and people to move no time for all that nonsense.”