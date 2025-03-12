A few hours ago, NME published a report that claims to reveal what Oasis’ full lineup will be for the upcoming reunion tour, citing “sources close to the band and reunion tour.” Liam Gallagher is not happy about it.

Following the report, Gallagher tweeted, “NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I’ll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour you can have it all but how much do you want it LG x.” Another user wondered why Gallagher is open to an interview and he responded, “I want to know who the bands close sources are there saying we have a mole in the crew.”

Another user wrote, “Info has been leaking for a while what does it matter now? The tour is around the corner anyways.” Gallagher replied, “That’s what broke OASIS up bfore.”

Gallagher later added, “It’s not the lineup reveal I’m bothered about I’ll reveal that to you in a minute I’m more bothered about the line where it says a source close to the band and tour that really causes me a great deal of concern LG x.”

Then came the lineup, per Gallagher himself: Tony McCarroll, Alan White, Zak Starkey, and Chris Sharrock. However, he’s almost certainly kidding: All of those people are former Oasis drummers, and a lot of the responses to the post are from people acknowledging the joke.