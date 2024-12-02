Noel Gallagher Oasis 2024
Getty Image
Indie

Oasis Are ‘Too Old’ For Any ‘Fighting’ Or ‘Fallouts’ On Their Upcoming Reunion Tour, Noel Gallagher Says

Songs like “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova” are a defining element of the Oasis story, but so is the often-contentious relationship between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Things are in a better spot now than they have been, though, as the two are on good enough terms for Oasis to go on a long-anticipated reunion tour.

The brothers being together again might have some concerned that they’ll inevitably butt heads and have a destructive blowout. But, Noel doesn’t foresee that happening.

Per The Sun, Noel reportedly said:

“It won’t be as raucous as back in the day, because we’re on the wrong side of 50 now, so we’re too old. We’re too old to give a sh*t now, so there won’t be any fallouts, there won’t be any fighting. It’s a lap of honor for the band.”

Meanwhile, there were rumors of a new Oasis album on the way, rumors sparked by Liam himself. However, he now says he was just kidding about that, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Let’s just calm the f*ck down there is no oasis album in the making I was f*cking joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but f*ck me it was a laugh.”

