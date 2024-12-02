Songs like “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova” are a defining element of the Oasis story, but so is the often-contentious relationship between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Things are in a better spot now than they have been, though, as the two are on good enough terms for Oasis to go on a long-anticipated reunion tour.

The brothers being together again might have some concerned that they’ll inevitably butt heads and have a destructive blowout. But, Noel doesn’t foresee that happening.

Per The Sun, Noel reportedly said:

“It won’t be as raucous as back in the day, because we’re on the wrong side of 50 now, so we’re too old. We’re too old to give a sh*t now, so there won’t be any fallouts, there won’t be any fighting. It’s a lap of honor for the band.”

Meanwhile, there were rumors of a new Oasis album on the way, rumors sparked by Liam himself. However, he now says he was just kidding about that, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Let’s just calm the f*ck down there is no oasis album in the making I was f*cking joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but f*ck me it was a laugh.”