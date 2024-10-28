European Oasis fans could be in luck. Back in August, the band announced their highly anticipated reunion with a slew of shows across England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland. However, due to the demand many fans were left high and dry after Oasis Live ’25 went on sale.

But according to BBC, Oasis’ promotional team is ready to take action. In a recent piece, the outlet alleged that Oasis’ promoters, Live Nation, and SJM are looking to cancel up to 50,000 tickets for their UK tour dates to combat ticket scalping.

Of the 1.4 million tickets sold, BBC alleged that 4% of those tickets “went to resale websites,” which Oasis has urged supporters not to patronize. Now, a Live Nation spokesperson expressed their intention to “invalidate” those tickets.

“These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit,” said the rep. “All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorized websites as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to cancellation.”

But notable reseller Viagogo is pushing back against Live Nation’s stance, saying: “Two percent of Oasis tickets are on Viagogo and Stubhub. We will continue to sell them in the way the regulator says we can. We are serving a clear consumer need, we will continue doing it on that basis.”

Ticket holders are urged to check their point of purchase to check the validity of their ticket.