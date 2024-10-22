Fans of ’90s British rock are in for a real treat: Over the weekend, Oasis announced that Richard Ashcroft, best known as the lead singer of The Verve, will open for the UK and Ireland shows on the Oasis Live ’25 tour. Not everybody’s excited, though, as there are those who hoped Oasis would instead choose to give younger artists the opportunity.

Liam Gallagher, though, is unbothered.

In response to the news, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Least surprising news ever [crying-laughing emoji] really hope you give some new artists the chance aswell.” Gallagher responded, “[They’re] all sh*t I’m afraid.”

Another user wrote, “As much as I loved The Verve, Richard Ashcroft’s solo tunes are hardly gonna get the crowd going are they… With so much attention on this tour, Oasis could really have made a difference by promoting newer/contemporary bands. But nah. Let’s stick to a lazy, pals act instead.” Gallagher replied, “Richard’s got more talent in his left nostril than all your so called new bands put together now stop being an entitled little bumbaseed and show some f*cking respect.”

Other users came through with some examples of younger artists they think could have thrived with the opening gig. Gallagher insisted he has never heard of Cage The Elephant, Wunderhorse, or Sam Fender, although Blossoms did “ring a bell.”

Gallagher wrapped up by concluding, “To all the folk who are crying about us not showing love to the young bands and not letting them support there’s LEVELS to this game and I’m afraid 99 p cent of ya are way off LF*CKING x.”