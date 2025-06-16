If you’re unfamiliar, “Britpop” is a term used in reference to a wave of UK alternative rock bands from the ’90s, the most notable examples being Blur, Suede, Pulp, and Oasis. Just don’t say that to Liam Gallagher.

Yesterday (June 15), an X/Twitter user shared a poll, asking others to vote on who is “THEE vocalist of britpop.” The options were the singers of the four aforementioned bands: Damon Albarn, Brett Anderson, Jarvis Cocker, and Gallagher, respectively. Gallagher responded, writing, “Stick your Britpoop up your bottom take me of that list you imbecile.”

Another user replied, “The term and the bands that were big in that particular time will always be associated with that because it’s an easier way to describe it all. You’re not Britpop but still…” Gallagher wrote back, “Yeah but a lot of those bands done well being lumped in with that genre I honestly found it insulting we were bigger than BRITPOOP.”

Gallagher has a documented history of disdain towards Britpop. In 2022, he tweeted, “I f*cking HATE Brit pop.” The next year, somebody asked him for his “favorite britpop band other than oasis” and he responded, “We weren’t Brit pop you bumbaclart.” When asked in 2019 if he considered Oasis to be Britpop, he wrote, “We were bigger than britpop all those bands were desperate.”