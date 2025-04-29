It was about a decade ago now that Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder launched his Ohana Festival, and since then, it’s become a late summer/early fall highlight. The 2025 edition is officially a go: The lineup was announced today (April 29) and it’s led by headliners Green Day, Hozier, and Eddie Vedder And Earthlings.
Other highlights set to perform from September 26 to 28 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California include Wet Leg, Garbage, Leon Bridges, Cage The Elephant, Mannequin Pussy, Mdou Moctar, David Duchovny, and more.
Tickets go on sale starting with a Ten Club pre-sale on April 29 at 10 a.m. PT. There’s also a general pre-sale on May 1 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a public on-sale at noon PT the same day. More information can be found here.
Check out the full lineup below.
Ohana Festival 2025 Lineup For Friday, September 26
Eddie Vedder And Earthlings
Kings Of Leon
Garbage
Stereophonics
Lukas Nelson
Kim Deal
Deep Sea Diver
Hinds
Girl And Girl
Akira Galaxy
Makua
Ohana Festival 2025 Lineup For Saturday, September 27
Hozier
Leon Bridges
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Royel Otis
Margo Price
Mdou Moctar
Mon Rovîa
Chaparelle
David Duchovny
The Alain Johannes Band
Ohana Festival 2025 Lineup For Sunday, September 28
Green Day
Cage The Elephant
Wet Leg
James
Mannequin Pussy
The Chats
Lambrini Girls
The Murder Capital
The Criticals
Skating Polly