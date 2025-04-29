It was about a decade ago now that Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder launched his Ohana Festival, and since then, it’s become a late summer/early fall highlight. The 2025 edition is officially a go: The lineup was announced today (April 29) and it’s led by headliners Green Day, Hozier, and Eddie Vedder And Earthlings.

Other highlights set to perform from September 26 to 28 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California include Wet Leg, Garbage, Leon Bridges, Cage The Elephant, Mannequin Pussy, Mdou Moctar, David Duchovny, and more.

Tickets go on sale starting with a Ten Club pre-sale on April 29 at 10 a.m. PT. There’s also a general pre-sale on May 1 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a public on-sale at noon PT the same day. More information can be found here.

Check out the full lineup below.