Later this month, Pearl Jam will hit the road for their Dark Matter Tour. Across on the “Wreckage” musicians’ upcoming show dates Bill Burr just could be among the crowd. However, the comedian was not always a fan of the group.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Bill Burr confessed that he “hated” Pearl Jam for over two decades. He even confessed his feelings to the band’s frontman Eddie Vedder at SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert.

“Pearl Jam, that was the band that made me realize my youth was over,” he told host Seth Meyers. “I was watching all the hair metal and […] all those bands. And I was loving them. And they were on the countdown.”

He continued: “And then Nirvana came in, and I was like, ‘What’s this?’ They always say, like, Nirvana knocked [the hair metal] out. It was Pearl Jam. When Pearl Jam came, that was another one of those grunge Seattle bands. And that’s when I was like, “Oh, my God. This isn’t ending.’ Like, this is just gonna keep coming.”

“And then all my bands, Skid Row and all of them, were gone,” he added. “And it was just these sad guys singing about being under a bridge and not being happy. And I’m like, ‘What happened to nothing but a good time and ignoring all your problems with cocaine, right?’ Like, that was all over.”

Eventually, Burr and Vedder came face-to-face at SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert. At that moment, Burr made his hilarious confession to the singer.

“So I got to sit next to him […] I did it in good nature,” he said. “I was like, ‘Man, I hated your band. You ended my thing.’ And he was cracking up. I go, ‘Do you know how long it took me to admit how great a band Pearl Jam is?’ Because now I love ’em. But it was like 20 years where I just, like, ‘I’m not listening to those guys.’”

Although Pearl Jam has won Bill Burr over, he did admit that it brings him great joy that his children are fans of AC/DC because in his words it shows that they were “raised right.”

Watch Bill Burr’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers above.