Oklou’s debut album, Choke Enough, dropped earlier this year. Even since then, it remains one of 2025’s best-received new albums. It created enough buzz to land Oklou a performance slot at Coachella in 2026, and Oklou plans to make good use of that visibility: Today (November 3), Oklou announced a North American tour that will start immediately after Coachella this coming April.

This will follow a previously announced run of UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand shows set for late this year and early next year.

An artist pre-sale for tickets starts November 5 at 10 a.m. local time and registration is open here. The general on-sale starts November 7 at 10 a.m. local time and more information can be found on Oklou’s website.

Find Oklou’s full list of upcoming shows below.