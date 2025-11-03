Oklou’s debut album, Choke Enough, dropped earlier this year. Even since then, it remains one of 2025’s best-received new albums. It created enough buzz to land Oklou a performance slot at Coachella in 2026, and Oklou plans to make good use of that visibility: Today (November 3), Oklou announced a North American tour that will start immediately after Coachella this coming April.
This will follow a previously announced run of UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand shows set for late this year and early next year.
An artist pre-sale for tickets starts November 5 at 10 a.m. local time and registration is open here. The general on-sale starts November 7 at 10 a.m. local time and more information can be found on Oklou’s website.
Find Oklou’s full list of upcoming shows below.
Oklou’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
11/07/2025 — London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival @ Roundhouse
11/09/2025 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal w/ Lorde
11/19/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
11/20/2025 — Tourcoing, France @ Le Grand Mix
11/24/2025 — Villeurbanne, France @ Transbordeur Club
11/25/2025 — Cenon, France @ Le Rocher de Palmer
11/27/2025 — Rennes, France @ Antipode
11/30/2025 — Manchester, UK @ New Century
12/01/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
12/03/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy Dublin
12/09/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
12/11/2025 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
12/16/2025 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
02/05-15/2026 — Australia & New Zealand @ Laneway Festival
02/10/2026 — Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre
02/12/2026 — Melbourne, Australia @ Northcote Theatre
04/10-19/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/14/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/15/2026 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
04/17/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/21/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
04/22/2026 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/24/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/25/2026 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
04/27/2026 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/28/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/30/2026 — Boston, MA @ Royale
05/02/2026 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
06/03-07/2026 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/11-14/2026 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound