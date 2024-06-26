OneOhTrix Point Never is taking it overseas. Today (June 26) the producer/instrumentalist announced the Again 2 tour, which will have two North American stops.

The Again 2 tour will kick off in Los Angeles as Hollywood Palladium, and then he will perform at FORM in Arcosanti, AZ, before performing a series of European dates.

OneOhTrix Point Never, whose real name is Daniel Lopatin, is rather elusive in nature. However, he’s become a prominent force behind the scenes over the past few years, notably contributing to The Weeknd’s most recent album, Dawn FM. In an interview with The Creative Independent credits his ventures outside of his bubble as the forces driving him to elevate his craft.

“I think part of my growth was coming out of hiding,” said Lopatin, “and finding ways to work with people collaboratively that honored my privacy, and discretions, artistically, but also nurtured the part of me that does want connection, because it’s there and it would be odd to deny it.”

Tickets for the Again 2 tour go on sale this Thursday (June 27). Fans can sign up for presale and purchase tickets here.

You can see the tour dates below.