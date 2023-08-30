Oneohtrix Point Never is mostly known for his production work for pop giants like Charli XCX and The Weeknd as well as indie darlings like Soccer Mommy. The other week, he announced his new album titled Again, the follow-up to 2020’s Magic Oneohtrix Point Never.

OPN — née Daniel Lopatin — shared the lead single on Tuesday, August 29. “A Barely Lit Path” is a sprawling, cinematic journey with an intense, immersive mood created by an unlikely mix of vibrating synthesizers and a poignant orchestra. To make it even weirder, it’s the closing track of the record. It comes with a music video that captures the chaos of the track.

Earlier this year, Lopatin released eight songs for the soundtrack of part of Disney+’s animated series Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2.

Last year, OPN worked with Sophie Allison for the Soccer Mommy album Sometimes, Forever. “Sophie finds magical ways to complicate her bubblegum melodies with a subtle weirdness: a twisted chord, a bent texture, some dark comedy,” he said about the “Clean” singer. “It’s addictive to listen to all that sweet and sour stuff she has going on, so I just tried to amplify that.”

Listen to “A Barely Lit Path” above.

Again is out 9/29 via Warp Records. Find out more information here.