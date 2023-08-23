In June, Oneohtrix Point Never was announced as a headliner for Levitation, a festival scheduled for late October in Austin, Texas. The set will likely be filled with brand-new material.

On Wednesday, August 23, Daniel Lopatin announced the arrival of Again, his first album as Oneohtrix Point Never since 2020’s Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, which piqued the interest of Uproxx‘s Steven Hyden. The album will drop on September 29 via Warp Records. Lopatin shared the cover art and teased the LP with an endearingly self-deprecating trailer.

The 70-second trailer is shot man-on-the-street-style in New York City and captures a slew of strangers trying, and mostly failing, to pronounce Oneohtrix Point Never.

Again is billed as “a speculative autobiography,” as per Pitchfork. The official announcement also said that album “imagines what might have been, as the musician made his music through space and time. Which decisions foreclosed some realities? What might those other worlds have sounded like?”

Since releasing Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, Lopatin has served as an executive producer on The Weeknd’s January 2022 album, Dawn FM, and contributed music to the Disney+ series Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2. Lopatin and The Weeknd have frequently collaborated. The Weeknd recently proclaimed he doesn’t plan on doing another feature ever again, but perhaps he made an exception for Again.

Watch the trailer for Again above.

Again is out 9/29 via Warp Records. Find out more information here.