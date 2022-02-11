Orville Peck has slowly been surely been building his own gay country empire — a shoegaze-y cowboy with a soft spot for Dolly Parton? What’s not to love! It sure doesn’t help that bonafide star Lil Nas X was getting into the same lane right around the time Peck was coming into his own, but while Nas was happy to use his “Old Town Road” fame to pivot back toward pop and hip-hop sounds, Peck is decidedly country. It sure doesn’t hurt that his music caught the attention of the likes of Harry Styles, either, and now he’s got another full-length project coming.

His new album, Bronco, will be out on April 8, and he’s introducing it with the campy lead single, “C’mon Baby, Cry.” This album follows up his debut, Pony, and the follow-up EP, Show Pony. But Peck said he thinks this is his best work so far. “This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” he said in a press release. “I was inspired by country rock, ’60s & ’70s psychedelic, California and bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”

The album will be released in three chapters over the next few weeks, with the first chapter dropping tonight, which includes “C’mon Baby, Cry;” “Daytona Sand;” “Outta Time” and “Any Turn.” Check out the full tracklist below and the video for “C’mon Baby, Cry” up above.

Bronco tracklist:

1. “Daytona Sand”

2. “The Curse Of The Blackened Eye”

3. “Outta Time”

4. “Lafayette”

5. “C’mon Baby, Cry”

6. “Iris Rose”

7. “Kalahari Down”

8. “Bronco”

9. “Trample Out The Days”

10. “Blush”

11. “Hexie Mountains”

12. “Let Me Drown”

13. “Any Turn”

14. “City Of Gold”

15. “All I Can Say”

Bronco will be out 4/8 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.