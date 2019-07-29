Getty Image

Lil Nas X really did it: “Old Town Road” is officially the longest-running No. 1 single of all time. On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated August 3, “Old Town Road” is once again No. 1, for the 17th week. Now, no song has ever spent as much time in the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart as “Old Town Road” has.

Last week, the track was tied in the all-time ranks with “Despacito” by Luis Fonso and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, with 16 total weeks spent at No. 1. Now, it has surpassed those tracks to become the sole record holder.

Longest running #1 hits in Billboard Hot 100 history (weeks):

Old Town Road 17

One Sweet Day 16

Despacito

I Will Always Love You 14

I'll Make Love to You

Macarena

Candle in the Wind 1997

We Belong Together

I Gotta Feeling

Uptown Funk

End of the Road 13

The Boy Is Mine — chart data (@chartdata) July 29, 2019

The song’s sustained success comes thanks in part to Lil Nas X’s dedication to promoting and constantly releasing new remixes of the track. The song’s top spot this week is surely thanks in part to the latest “Seoul Town Road” remix featuring BTS member RM, as the K-pop group has a passionate fanbase that likely contributed more than a few streams to the cause. Not long before that, he also shared a remix of the song featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey, along with an Area 51-themed video for the track.

Check out our interview with Lil Nas X here, read our review of his 7 EP here, and watch the latest “Old Town Road” video below.