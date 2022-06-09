The Pride Month celebrations continue by way of Amazon Music. Today, the powerhouse company revealed a new Amazon Original cover of Elton John’s popular record “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” performed by Orville Peck. Peck is spirited in his rendition of the track, maintaining its country elements while also adding a new flavor to it. The song appears on PROUD, Amazon Music’s global playlist celebrating new music from LGBTQ+ artists not just in June, but all year long.

“I chose this song because it was always one of my favorites when I was younger,” said Orville Peck. “I just really think the storytelling in it is evocative and beautiful. It’s also equal parts witty and whimsical, but also heartbreaking. I love the combination of those two things.” The 34-year-old’s “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” cover is the latest of Amazon Music’s themed content series for Pride Month. They have also created Orgulla, an LGBTQ+ playlist dedicated to Latin artists who identify as such. Kim Petras performed her take on Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” to kick off the month before Angel Olsen and Kimberly Stuckwisch debuted the Amazon Original film Big Time.

For Orville Peck, this follows the release of his sophomore album Bronco this past spring.

Listen to Orville Peck’s cover of “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” here.