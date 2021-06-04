It’s been ten years since Lady Gaga released her iconic 2011 album Born This Way, and she announced last month that she will be marking the occasion with a rerelease, Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary. The album includes a handful of covers of Born This Way tracks, with the first of them being Big Freedia’s take on “Judas,” which was shared alongside the announcement.

Now the next Gaga cover has been shared, and this new rendition of the title track comes courtesy of Orville Peck. Naturally, Peck’s version of the song brings it into more country territory, and it serves as proof that Gaga’s songwriting just works regardless of whatever genre you stick her songs into.

Peck wrote on social media, “I am so honoured and excited to be a part of the iconic legacy of this song and album. Thank you @ladygaga for askin me and Happy Pride y’all !!”

Aside from “Born This Way” and “Judas,” the reissue will also feature re-worked versions of “Highway Unicorn,” “You & I,” “Marry The Night,” and “The Edge Of Glory,” although it’s not yet clear which artists have been tasked with covering those songs.

Listen to Peck’s cover of “Born This Way” above.

Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary is out 6/18 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.