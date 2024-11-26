Knocked Loose, Alex G, And Slowdive Are Headlining Outbreak Fest 2025

Many of the biggest names in hardcore and indie are playing the UK-based Outbreak Fest next year. The lineup for the 2025 edition of the festival includes headliners Knocked Loose (who released one of the best albums of 2024), Alex G, and Slowdive, as well as Danny Brown, Deafheaven, Drug Church, Foxing, God’s Hate, Gouge Away, Militarie Gun, Speed, Sunny Day Real Estate, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, and Tigers Jaw.

Outbreak Fest 2025 takes place at BEC Arena in Manchester, England, on June 14 and 15, 2025 (the lineup for a London event on June 13, which is described as “a one-day, multi-stage festival in the city centre,” is coming soon). Tickets go on sale on Friday, but you can sign up for the pre-sale now. Find out more info here.

Below, you can check out the full lineup and poster for Outbreak Fest 2025.