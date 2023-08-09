Slowdive is giving fans an idea of what to expect from their next album, Everything Is Alive. The band’s latest song, “The Slab,” opens with an energetic guitar that builds anticipation before pulling listeners into a hypnotic instrumental trance.
“This is the heaviest track on the record, and as the name suggests we wanted it to feel like a big slab of music,” the band’s vocalist and guitarist Neil Halstead shared in a statement. “We wanted it to feel very dense.”
In addition to the song, fans in London, New York, and Los Angeles will have an opportunity to hear Slowdive’s album in full, through special listening parties in Dolby Atmos. Winners will be selected through free sweepstakes.
Check out Slowdive’s visualizer for “The Slab” above. Below, find their complete list of tour dates.
08/11 — Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival
08/18 — Brecon Beacon, GB @ Green Man Festival
09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/25 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
09/27 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/28 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/30 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/02 — Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s
10/03 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/06 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
10/09 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/30 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU
10/31 — Manchester, UK @ Ritz
11/01 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
11/03 — London, UK @ Troxy
11/05 — Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
11/06 — Dublin, IR @ National Stadium
11/25 – 11/26 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound
12/04 — Santiago, CL @ Teatro Coliseo
12/07 — Asunción, PY @ Primavera Sound
12/09 – 12/10 — Bogotá, CO @ Primavera Sound
Everything Is Alive is out 9/1 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.