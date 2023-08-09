Slowdive is giving fans an idea of what to expect from their next album, Everything Is Alive. The band’s latest song, “The Slab,” opens with an energetic guitar that builds anticipation before pulling listeners into a hypnotic instrumental trance.

“This is the heaviest track on the record, and as the name suggests we wanted it to feel like a big slab of music,” the band’s vocalist and guitarist Neil Halstead shared in a statement. “We wanted it to feel very dense.”

In addition to the song, fans in London, New York, and Los Angeles will have an opportunity to hear Slowdive’s album in full, through special listening parties in Dolby Atmos. Winners will be selected through free sweepstakes.

Check out Slowdive’s visualizer for “The Slab” above. Below, find their complete list of tour dates.

08/11 — Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

08/18 — Brecon Beacon, GB @ Green Man Festival

09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/25 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

09/27 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/28 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/30 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/02 — Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s

10/03 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/06 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/09 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/30 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU

10/31 — Manchester, UK @ Ritz

11/01 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/03 — London, UK @ Troxy

11/05 — Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

11/06 — Dublin, IR @ National Stadium

11/25 – 11/26 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound

12/04 — Santiago, CL @ Teatro Coliseo

12/07 — Asunción, PY @ Primavera Sound

12/09 – 12/10 — Bogotá, CO @ Primavera Sound

Everything Is Alive is out 9/1 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.