Steve Hartlett’s close friends would likely recognize a song named “Land Of Steve-O” as a cry for help. “When I’m at my darkest, I feel I’m the most sarcastic, or funniest,” the Ovlov frontman concedes and the tracklist of Buds sure makes it seem like a funny album on first glance — references to Jackass and Spirited Away, a vaguely Strokes-y song called “Strokes,” another one titled “Moron Pt. 2,” and its closer, “Feel The Pain,” which for my money, is probably the funniest song title of 2021. Ovlov has recently been compared to an inside joke shared by an intensely vocal minority and they’ll know why “Feel The Pain” is really fucking funny — it’s the most popular song of the band Ovlov has been compared to more than any other. Imagine if Greta Van Fleet were self-aware enough to make an original song called “Stairway To Heaven.”

Hartlett was very intentional with “Feel The Pain,” though it’s not exactly a tribute to Dinosaur Jr. In fact, it’s partially about how much he came to hate J. Mascis without ever meeting him. Before Hartlett explains how that came to pass, he warns, “I don’t know if I’ve told anyone this story before,” and then for about 10 straight minutes, recalls how a combination of financial desperation, heavy drug usage, social isolation and the persuasion of a notorious con artist resulted in him collaborating with Dinosaur Jr. guitarist Murph on a bogus “Hare Krishna rock album.” We’ll get to that in a bit.

Ovlov’s cryptic lyricism belies Hartlett’s actual communication style — effusive, at times uncontrollable in its tangential nature. “I’ve made about a thousand friends trying to have a conversation with anyone who came up to me after a show,” he concedes. “But then it got to a point where I couldn’t do that with everyone and then I started ghosting people closest to me.” Betraying his roots as a kid that was only allowed to buy records at the Christian bookstore, Hartlett jokes, “I always tried as hard as I could to be like what I hoped Switchfoot would be if I walked up to them.”

We talk for nearly an hour and a half without getting much into the songs of Buds themselves, but rather everything occupying Hartlett’s mind while writing it — processing his disconnection from the world during the pandemic, the nature of addiction, the purpose of creativity, and the splintering of the indie rock community that sustained Ovlov and vice versa throughout the past decade. Even the album title itself is a double entendre, a reference to Harlett’s lyrical themes of friends loved and lost or just to marijuana, the one narcotic that he’s allowed since he quit drinking in January of 2020. Opener “Baby Shea” alludes to Shea Stadium, the Brooklyn DIY institution that shut down in 2017 despite a successful Kickstarter campaign to cover renovation costs. The end was nigh only a few months earlier, as the New York police and fire departments shut down an Ovlov/Sinai Vessel show at Shea without much explanation.

But for all of its baggage, Buds is a casual listen — eight tastefully tattered songs breezing by in less than a half-hour, largely shorn of the blown-out fuzziness that kept Ovlov’s pop sensibilities largely theoretical. In fact, Hartlett calls Buds their Green Album, with its predecessors am and Tru respectively representing the Blue Album and Pinkerton — their seminal debut and its rawer, darker successor. As with most of their peers in New England – most notably Pile, Krill, and Speedy Ortiz – Ovlov are known as much for their influence than their actual music itself. In the wake of am, producer and engineer Michael John Thomas III would get bombarded by local bands who wanted their album to sound like Ovlov, and both he and Hartlett would softly dissuade them from even trying. Not because Hartlett has an unreasonably high opinion of his work — rather, “when we were making am, we were smoking so much weed that neither of us remember a thing.”

This was mostly how Harlett operated for most of the past decade. An interview regarding one of his side projects was titled “The Myriad Myths Of Stove’s Steve Harlett: A Drunken Account” — “at no point are we sober,” the author states. And it begins to explain how “Feel the Pain” came to pass. “There was this Hare Krishna monk who’s a big fan of Speedy [Ortiz] and Ovlov and Sebadoh and Dinosaur Jr., and for all I know, that’s all the rock music he listens to,” Hartlett guesses. He initially infiltrated this scene by offering Speedy Ortiz a place to stay while they were on tour with Grass Is Green — each member was allotted an empty bedroom in an unfurnished mansion. Matt Robidoux was playing guitar for Speedy Ortiz at the time and he was later recruited, along with Hartlett, Murph, and Grass Is Green’s Andy Chervenak to record a rock album written nearly in full by the con artist/monk. “But Murph was doing it, so that alone made it feel worthwhile.” He picked up the guitar for what I think was the first time to transmit the message of Krishna through slacker grunge,” according to Robidoux. “My friend who owned a record store put the LP on display with the review ‘a masterpiece in dogshit’.”

Hartlett began to realize he was being exploited when he was asked to participate in a photoshoot and subsequent marketing for the album, of which 1000 copies were supposedly pressed, with a “thick yoga book that warped the record sometimes,” according to Robidoux. While the whole operation should’ve appeared supremely sketchy from the start, “I was drinking a lot, doing any kind of drug…he paid me everything in advance and I really needed the money,” Hartlett sighs. “But Murph was doing it, so that alone made it feel worthwhile.”