Connecticut cult favorites Ovlov are back again. In 2018, Ovlov memorably returned with their first album in five years, TRU. Since then, bandleader Steve Hartlett put out another album under his Stove moniker. Now, Ovlov are circling back with a new album, Buds, which is set to drop in November. Along with the news is a lead single, “Land Of Steve-O,” an upbeat, antsy track that moves along with persistent percussion and sharp guitar solos.

Here’s what Hartlett had to say about “Land Of Steve-O.”

“I wrote this song after I got in some stupid argument with my father in the car, and once we got home I decided to go for a walk but ended up walking for about 2 hours and stopping to sit on a bench at the police station in the center of Newtown, CT, where my parents raised me and still live today. I texted my friend Steve-O who I had been hanging out with a lot at the time. Basically anytime I was feeling like I wanted to hang out with someone, whether I was in need of someone to confide in or just wanted to chill, Steve-O was always down. He’s been an extremely important and close friend of mine since we met in the 6th grade when basically we both wrote down that Papa Roach was our favorite band on a personality questionnaire our teacher wrote for us in order to more easily make friends with the weirdos from all the other elementary school. The song is basically just about how good a guy I think Steve-O is.”

Listen to “Land Of Steve-O” above and find the Buds art and tracklist below.

1. “Baby Shea”

2. “Eat More”

3. “Land Of Steve-O”

4. “The Wishing Well”

5. “Strokes”

6. “Cheer Up, Chihiro”

7. “Moron Pt. 2”

8. “Feel The Pain”

Buds is out 11/19 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.