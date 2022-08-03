Panda Bear & Sonic Boom Share The Vivacious ‘Edge Of The Edge’ Video

Whether or not Time Skiffs was Animal Collective’s comeback record, Panda Bear has never fallen off. 2019’s Buoys and especially 2015’s Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper were bona fide slaps and just like he always has with Animal Collective, Panda Bear’s Noah Lennox has always explored child-like dreamworlds and nostalgia. He’s picking up in that familiar sphere with his new collaborative album with Sonic Boom (the moniker of Beach House and MGMT producer Peter Kember). Their album, Reset, is due out next week and the latest single, “Edge Of The Edge,” hearkens back to ’60s doo-wop with a decidedly modern message.

Kember fancies himself a collector of ’60s records and a sample of “Denise” by Randy & The Rainbows is prominently featured on “Edge Of The Edge” as soon as the track begins. The video, directed by Danny Perez, is chock full of emoticons and digital-age imagery. Over clicks and dial tone effects, claps and bells, Panda Bear seems to warn us of the perils of our addictions, and in the video’s case, of online fixations, singing: “One taste to break the fall, one wave to take us all to the shore. Can’t say it’s what you bargained for, it’s forever at the push of a button.”

Watch the “Edge Of The Edge” video above.

Reset is out 8/12 via Domino Recordings. Pre-order it here.