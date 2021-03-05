Indiecast Investigates The Great Mystery Of Animal Collective

It’s been teased for weeks now, but the time has finally come: Indiecast is delving into the career and music of Animal Collective. At one point in the aughts, the Baltimore-based group was inextricable from the overall concept of indie rock, and thus indie rock as an actual force in pop music. These days, however, the band seems to have little to no profile or lasting impact. What happened in the last decade or so that forced one of the most important bands in the genre into near obscurity? In the latest episode of Indiecast, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen look to get to the bottom of this mystery, while also reevaluating some of the band’s definitive works like Merriweather Post Pavilion and Centipede Hz.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Cohen is digging Florida quartet Home Is Where, who just released the new EP I Became Birds. Meanwhile, Hyden is enjoying the long-running rotating collective of musicians releasing projects under the name Sunburned Hand Of The Man.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 29 on Apple Podcasts and Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here. Stay up to date and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.