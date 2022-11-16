Paramore 2018
Paramore Changed An Old Album Cover To Remove A Past Member, And They Seemingly Left A Message For Them

Paramore fans might have noticed a change on the band’s self-titled album art on streaming platforms, as the swap is clear and significant. The band removed their ex-bassist, who was present in the original photo for 2013’s Paramore, out of the updated art completely.

The original art featured lead singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and then-bassist Jeremy Davis posing together. Now, the photo is simply of Williams alone — and she is wearing a jacket that reads, “Grow up.” So, some shade might be being thrown in Davis’ direction…

Making matters worse, Davis (who left for the third and so-far-final time in 2015) eventually sued the rest of Paramore. He claimed he hadn’t been fairly compensated for his contributions to the band. However, by 2017, the lawsuit was settled in court.

Now, the trio consists of Williams, York, and returning drummer Zac Farro. Paramore’s new album, This Is Why, drops early next year under this same lineup. The band has played a handful of shows in New York and Los Angeles as they gear up for two major tours next year: both to support their new record and as an opening act for various Taylor Swift tour dates.

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

