Paramore fans might have noticed a change on the band’s self-titled album art on streaming platforms, as the swap is clear and significant. The band removed their ex-bassist, who was present in the original photo for 2013’s Paramore, out of the updated art completely.

The original art featured lead singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and then-bassist Jeremy Davis posing together. Now, the photo is simply of Williams alone — and she is wearing a jacket that reads, “Grow up.” So, some shade might be being thrown in Davis’ direction…

Making matters worse, Davis (who left for the third and so-far-final time in 2015) eventually sued the rest of Paramore. He claimed he hadn’t been fairly compensated for his contributions to the band. However, by 2017, the lawsuit was settled in court.

Now, the trio consists of Williams, York, and returning drummer Zac Farro. Paramore’s new album, This Is Why, drops early next year under this same lineup. The band has played a handful of shows in New York and Los Angeles as they gear up for two major tours next year: both to support their new record and as an opening act for various Taylor Swift tour dates.

🎶 @paramore’s self-titled album art work has been changed on spotify. 🎶 i believe it’s been changed on other platforms too. pic.twitter.com/0CEOZivtzs — 𝒉𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒔 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒆🎄 (@HayleyWOnline) November 14, 2022

Paramore finally removed Jeremy from the self titled album art 😳 pic.twitter.com/Kxl0RUGeRa — noveltysongs (@noveltysongs) November 14, 2022

Paramore changed the album art for self-titled on Spotify and this cover >>>>> the old one pic.twitter.com/5p6MUCi9Jd — rob (@fueledbyrobert) November 15, 2022

been wondering for a while now.. why paramore didnt just do this (cropped jeremy from the picture lol) if they wanted jeremy away from this 2013 album cover 👀 pic.twitter.com/vWgBXBgmbq — 𝓔𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓲𝓪 (@hermoromahdus) November 16, 2022

