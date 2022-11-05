Who Are The Openers For Paramore’s 2023 North American Tour?

Paramore unveiled their new 2023 North American tour today, on the heels of also being recently announced as an opener for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Paramore’s shows will begin on May 23 in Charlotte, NC, before continuing until early August. The band played a handful of shows this year in New York and Los Angeles as they gear up for the release of their next album, This Is Why.

Openers that will be joining Paramore on the road next year include Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Paramore’s North American tour dates for 2023, as well as information on how to purchase tickets.

05/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

05/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

05/27 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival

05/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

06/02 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *^

06/04 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *^

06/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *^

06/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

06/08 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

06/10 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *^

06/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paint Arena *^

06/13 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *^

06/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live *^

07/06 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +%

07/08 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena +%

07/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +%

07/11 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +%

07/13 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +%

07/16 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena +

07/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

07/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center +

07/24 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +%

07/25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum +%

07/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena +%

07/29 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +%

07/30 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +%

08/02 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center +%

* with Bloc Party

+ with Foals

% with The Linda Lindas

^ with Genesis Owusu

Tickets are available starting November 11 at 10 a.m. local time. More info is available here.

This Is Why arrives 2/10/2023 via Atlantic Records.

