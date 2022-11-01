Who Are The Openers For Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour?’

Taylor Swift is heading back out on the road with a newly announced list of 2023 stadium shows in North America. Known as The Eras Tour, it marks Swift’s first round of shows since her massive Reputation tour years ago. She now has six new albums of unplayed songs to choose from, so we already know that the setlist is going to be stacked. Even wilder, Swift is bringing a ton of popular acts on the road with her.

The Eras Tour kicks off next March in Arizona and will continue throughout the summer — before an eventual European leg as well. Swift’s North American shows will feature Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Muna, Gracie Abrams, Beabadoobee, Gayle, Owenn, and Girl In Red.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

As Swifties pointed out, a lot of care appears to have gone into selecting these supporting acts. For example, Owenn was a dancer on Swift’s Reputation tour and appeared as the co-star in her music video for “Lover.” He shared his reaction to the news on social media.

I have no words… I’m so blessed & grateful for this opportunity. Thank you @taylorswift a million times!! Come see me opening for T on “The Eras Tour“ next year! Can’t wait to perform for you guys & be apart of this greatness !! This is truly a dream. 🌹🌹♥️♥️ #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/KxU8z59ZXx — OWENN (@OwennMusic) November 1, 2022

Haim and Phoebe Bridgers are also past collaborators with Swift. Bridgers appeared on “Nothing New” from Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) and the Haim sisters have been longtime friends of hers — even appearing in her recent Midnights music video for “Bejeweled.”

Verified fan presale for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is currently open on Ticketmaster. Fans will find out if they were accepted to purchase tickets for their selected show date, with tickets available for purchase on November 15 at 10 a.m. local venue time. More information is available here.

View a complete list of dates below.

03/18/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium $!

03/25/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ~!

04/01/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ~%

04/02/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ~%

04/15/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium ~%

04/22/2023 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium ~%

04/28/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ~%

04/29/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ~%

05/06/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium &!

05/12/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field &!

05/13/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field &!

05/19/2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium &!

05/20/2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium &!

05/26/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium &!

05/27/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium &%

06/02/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #@

06/03/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #@

06/10/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #@

06/17/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #@

06/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #@

07/01/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium *%

07/08/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium *%

07/15/2023 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *%

07/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^%

07/29/2023 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium ^%

08/04/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^@

08/05/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^!

~ with Beabadoobee

! with Gayle

# with Girl In Red

% with Gracie Abrams

^ with Haim

* with Muna

@ with Owenn

$ with Paramore

& with Phoebe Bridgers