Just last week, Paramore were on stage in Florida poking fun at the state’s Draconian “Don’t Say Gay” law. Hayley Williams took every opportunity possible to infuse the word “gay” into her songs and stage banter throughout. It was a sweet way to show their support to the LGBTQ+ community. But now, days after a tragic shooting at LGBTQ+ Club Q in Colorado Springs left five people dead and another 19 injured, Paramore used their platform to make a serious statement about the implications of this hate crime and were unafraid to get political.

“The hatred and the prejudice against any marginalized group is historically political,” they said. “And did you think that these prejudices stop at the polls? It is a ‘chicken-or-the-egg’ type scenario. The sh*t that we take to our respective soapboxes echoes on forever. You’re either perpetuating love or perpetuating hatred.”

These are troubling times to say the least and for influential artists like Paramore to make their voices heard in hot-button issues, speaks volumes. Hopefully it inspires generations that perpetuate love. Read their whole statement below.

“When someone says not to politicize moments like the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs… The hatred and the prejudice against any marginalized group is historically political. And did you think that these prejudices stop at the polls? It is a ‘chicken-or-the-egg’ type scenario. The sh*t that we take to our respective soapboxes echoes on forever. You’re either perpetuating love or perpetuating hatred. Anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric is hatred, be it in policy or a locker room conversation. Politicians and other powerful people have a choice. Just like walking into a nightclub full of human beings and taking their life was a choice in favour of hatred. If you spew hatred and it echoes, expect an infinite amount of potential outcomes. Including people coming to the conclusion that maybe it’s time to start holding people accountable for the way they use their power to divide and normalize hatred. Our hearts go out to the entire community in Colorado Springs. The LGBTQIA+ community and the families and friends who lost precious people who are more than just a statistic or a headline.”

