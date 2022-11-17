Paramore are back and better than ever. They’re revamping old album covers due to some unresolved drama; they’re breaking up fights at their own shows; they’re preparing to tour with the one and only Taylor Swift. They are not holding back.

The shows have been fun as the band gets more and more unhinged. Last night, November 16, they played the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida, and decided to not-so-subtly acknowledge the state’s politics. To protest the Don’t Say Gay law, which prevents education about sexuality and gender in classrooms, Paramore started a chant of the word “gay,” while Hayley Williams said it as many times as she possibly can, while also singing it with killer vocals. The audience was more than willing to participate.

hayley williams from paramore singing "gay" in protest of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill passed earlier this year which prohibits students from learning about sexuality & gender, and setting harmful "notification requirements" for teachers. my fav band 😭pic.twitter.com/OcJ6gXCBan — spooky natalie (@ode2trees) November 17, 2022

Favorite part of the Paramore concert was Hayley Williams running back to the stage, picking up the mic, yelling “GAY”, then leaving 😭 pic.twitter.com/ybUYH3pCuh — thiccorita (@indianstargirl) November 17, 2022

While many clueless “fans” ask Paramore to stick to music and stay out of politics, the band is known for speaking up about what they believe in as well as taking action. In July, they announced that this tour they’re currently on will donate $1 of every ticket sold to ARC Southeast, providing “funding and logistical support to ensure Southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care,” per the organization’s official website.

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.