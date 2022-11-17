Paramore
Getty Image
Indie

Paramore Had Lots Of Fun Protesting The ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law At Their Florida Show

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Paramore are back and better than ever. They’re revamping old album covers due to some unresolved drama; they’re breaking up fights at their own shows; they’re preparing to tour with the one and only Taylor Swift. They are not holding back.

The shows have been fun as the band gets more and more unhinged. Last night, November 16, they played the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida, and decided to not-so-subtly acknowledge the state’s politics. To protest the Don’t Say Gay law, which prevents education about sexuality and gender in classrooms, Paramore started a chant of the word “gay,” while Hayley Williams said it as many times as she possibly can, while also singing it with killer vocals. The audience was more than willing to participate.

While many clueless “fans” ask Paramore to stick to music and stay out of politics, the band is known for speaking up about what they believe in as well as taking action. In July, they announced that this tour they’re currently on will donate $1 of every ticket sold to ARC Southeast, providing “funding and logistical support to ensure Southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care,” per the organization’s official website.

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
Wizkid’s Prurient Accounts Of Romance On ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Are Meant To Inspire The Heart
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×