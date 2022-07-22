This year is shaping up to be a big one for Paramore fans. On top of a fall tour, and a much-anticipated new album, fans can rest assured that their money is going toward a good cause. Ahead of their upcoming tour, the band has announced that a portion of proceeds from their ticket sales will benefit reproductive care.

“We are outraged by the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to abortion, affecting millions across the country,” said the band in an Instagram post. “$1 of every ticket sold for our US Fall 2022 shows will be donated to ARC Southeast, an organization that provides funding and logistical support to ensure Southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care including abortion services.”

Paramore’s upcoming fall tour marks the band’s first tour in four years. The band will tour across North America performing at various venues and festivals.

Earlier this year, Rolling Stone reported that the band was working on a new album — their first in five years. In January, they were reported as being in California, cutting the record there.

“Studios just feel like studios, ” said lead vocalist Hayley Williams, “but we brought a ping pong table and there’s a kitchen that I say I’m going to use. My Postmates bills are humiliating…We go into the studio around 10 a.m. and leave around 7 or 8 p.m., like a bunch of dads. I’ve been trying to get SZA to come hang with us ‘cause I want to be friends in real life, but we leave the studio to eat and sleep and she’s still carpe-ing the diem.”

Tickets for Paramore’s upcoming tour are available for purchase here.