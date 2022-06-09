Earlier this week, SZA said she would be releasing unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate the five-year anniversary of her instant-classic LP Ctrl. Today, she unveiled those tracks: “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” “Jodie,” and a new version of the album’s Travis Scott collaboration “Love Galore.”

SZA also made a tweet today teasing even more music. She wrote: “What isn’t on deluxe maybe on SoundCloud as well tomorrow? Deciding . Spring cleaning old thoughts .” She then made a clarifying tweet after: “Everything made in 2014-2016 /17… not new lol to be absolutely clear .”

What isn’t on deluxe maybe on SoundCloud as well tomorrow? Deciding . Spring cleaning old thoughts . — SZA (@sza) June 9, 2022

Everything made in 2014-2016 /17… not new lol to be absolutely clear . — SZA (@sza) June 9, 2022

She also quote-tweeted a tweet from the Twitter account Chart Data, which reported that Ctrl has “spent 5 full years on the Billboard 200. It has never left the chart.” She wrote: “Thank y’all and thank GOD .”

Thank y’all and thank GOD . 🤍 https://t.co/wmvTpghBtv — SZA (@sza) June 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the singer also confirmed at the Met Gala that her new album is finished. When speaking with Vogue, she said, “The album’s finally ready to go — more than I’ve ever felt before. So this summer, it’ll be a SZA summer.” She also recently opened up about her relationship with social media: “Get off the internet. The internet is demonic,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I deleted my TikTok for mental health awareness month. I encourage everyone to delete anything anyone and everything that doesn’t serve you. Bless.”

