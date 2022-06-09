SZA 2022 Met Gala
Getty Image
Music

SZA Shares The Deluxe Edition Of ‘Ctrl’ And Even More Unreleased Songs Might Be On The Way

by: Twitter

Earlier this week, SZA said she would be releasing unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate the five-year anniversary of her instant-classic LP Ctrl. Today, she unveiled those tracks: “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” “Jodie,” and a new version of the album’s Travis Scott collaboration “Love Galore.”

SZA also made a tweet today teasing even more music. She wrote: “What isn’t on deluxe maybe on SoundCloud as well tomorrow? Deciding . Spring cleaning old thoughts .” She then made a clarifying tweet after: “Everything made in 2014-2016 /17… not new lol to be absolutely clear .”

She also quote-tweeted a tweet from the Twitter account Chart Data, which reported that Ctrl has “spent 5 full years on the Billboard 200. It has never left the chart.” She wrote: “Thank y’all and thank GOD .”

Meanwhile, the singer also confirmed at the Met Gala that her new album is finished. When speaking with Vogue, she said, “The album’s finally ready to go — more than I’ve ever felt before. So this summer, it’ll be a SZA summer.” She also recently opened up about her relationship with social media: “Get off the internet. The internet is demonic,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I deleted my TikTok for mental health awareness month. I encourage everyone to delete anything anyone and everything that doesn’t serve you. Bless.”

Steam the deluxe version of Ctrl below.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas Finds Resolution On ‘Ugly Season’
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×