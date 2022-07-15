Paramore Is Going On Their First Tour In Four Years This Fall

If it’s been a minute since you’ve seen Paramore live (or if you just haven’t yet but would be delighted to), good news: The band is going on a quick tour, their first since 2018, this fall.

The run of 12 dates starts in Baskersfield in October before before wrapping up in St. Augustine in mid-November. Along with those shows, the band also has appearances at Austin City Limits, When We Were Young, and Corona Capital Festival on the docket.

Meanwhile, it seems Paramore could finally follow up 2017’s After Laughter with a new album this year, as Hayley Williams wrote last November, “Before I go, thank y’all so much for the incredible support these last couple years. I know we didn’t get to properly come together to sing and vent and sweat it all out…but I do think that Petals and descansos lived exactly the lives they were meant to. Besides, Paramore can’t be ‘on a break’ forever now can we? I love y’all. See you sometime next year?”

Check out Paramore’s upcoming tour dates

10/02 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

10/04 — Magna, UT @ The Great SaltAir

10/06 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater Omaha

10/08 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

10/14 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

10/16 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

11/07 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/16 — St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

