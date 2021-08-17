Park Hye Jin Gets Vulnerable On Her Mellow New Single, ‘I Need You’

Just a couple of weeks out from releasing her forthcoming LP Before I Die, South Korean multi-hyphenate Park Hye Jin has shared a mellow new single, “I Need You,” which follows earlier tracks “Whatchu Doin Later” and “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance.” Similar to the aforementioned singles, “I Need You” is sung in both Korean and English. Over light, jazzy piano and a skittering hi-hat, the DJ, singer, rapper, and producer expresses a near-universal wish to get closer to a potential love. Meanwhile, Park Hye Jin’s chilled-out vocals stay cucumber-cool.

박혜진 Park Hye Jin – I Need You

The third single taken from her forthcoming debut album 'Before I Die' – releasing 10 September.

➜ https://t.co/O3Ak2TZC7U pic.twitter.com/UxAMzlINyf — Ninja Tune (@ninjatune) August 17, 2021

Earlier in the summer, Park Hye Jin announced plans to release her debut LP, Before I Die, in the fall via Ninja Tune. The album is entirely written, produced, and performed by Park Hye Jin and follows a lengthy list of high-profile collaborations with artists like Clams Casino and Take A Daytrip (“Y Don’t U”), Blood Orange (“Call Me (Freestyle)”), Nosaj Thing (“Clouds”), and Galcher Lustwerk. Along with the album news, Park Hye Jin announced that she’s hitting the road in the fall; her upcoming US tour dates kick off in Toronto in October.

Before I Die is out 9/10 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.