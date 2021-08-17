Indie

Park Hye Jin Gets Vulnerable On Her Mellow New Single, ‘I Need You’

TwitterContributing Writer

Just a couple of weeks out from releasing her forthcoming LP Before I Die, South Korean multi-hyphenate Park Hye Jin has shared a mellow new single, “I Need You,” which follows earlier tracks “Whatchu Doin Later” and “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance.” Similar to the aforementioned singles, “I Need You” is sung in both Korean and English. Over light, jazzy piano and a skittering hi-hat, the DJ, singer, rapper, and producer expresses a near-universal wish to get closer to a potential love. Meanwhile, Park Hye Jin’s chilled-out vocals stay cucumber-cool.

Earlier in the summer, Park Hye Jin announced plans to release her debut LP, Before I Die, in the fall via Ninja Tune. The album is entirely written, produced, and performed by Park Hye Jin and follows a lengthy list of high-profile collaborations with artists like Clams Casino and Take A Daytrip (“Y Don’t U”), Blood Orange (“Call Me (Freestyle)”), Nosaj Thing (“Clouds”), and Galcher Lustwerk. Along with the album news, Park Hye Jin announced that she’s hitting the road in the fall; her upcoming US tour dates kick off in Toronto in October.

Listen to “I Need You” above.

Before I Die is out 9/10 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×