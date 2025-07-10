Paul McCartney Is Going On His First North American Tour Since 2022

Beatles legend Paul McCartney performed for a few nights at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, ahead of the SNL50 anniversary special. He hasn’t properly toured North America since 2022, though. That’ll change later this year: Today (July 10), McCartney has announced a run of Got Back tour dates in the US and Canada.
It opens in late September in Palm Desert and runs until late November, hitting Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Buffalo, Montreal, Chicago, and more cities along the way.
A pre-sale starts July 15 at 10 a.m. local time, and registrations for that are open now. The general on-sale then begins on July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the tour website.
Find the full list of tour dates below.
Paul McCartney’s 2025 Tour Dates: Got Back 2025
09/29 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
10/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
10/07 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
10/11 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field
10/14 — Des Moines, IA @ Casey’s Center
10/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
10/22 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
11/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/03 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/06 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
11/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/14 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/18 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/21 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
11/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center