Paul McCartney Is Going On His First North American Tour Since 2022

Beatles legend Paul McCartney performed for a few nights at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, ahead of the SNL50 anniversary special. He hasn’t properly toured North America since 2022, though. That’ll change later this year: Today (July 10), McCartney has announced a run of Got Back tour dates in the US and Canada.

It opens in late September in Palm Desert and runs until late November, hitting Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Buffalo, Montreal, Chicago, and more cities along the way.

A pre-sale starts July 15 at 10 a.m. local time, and registrations for that are open now. The general on-sale then begins on July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the tour website.

Find the full list of tour dates below.