It’s been about six decades since The Beatles established themselves as an international force, one that has maintained significant popularity even after all this time. Consequently, Paul McCartney is one of the most admired people in music history, and therefore, he gets asked for autographs a lot. Now there’s some bad news for signature seekers, though: McCartney is done signing autographs.

He recently explained his reasoning for that to Reader’s Digest (via Contact Music), saying, “It always struck me as a bit strange: ‘Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am.”

McCartney is also not huge on selfies, as he continued, “What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable. Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories.”

Around this time in 2008, McCartney’s Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr also took a stand against autographs. In a video, he warned his supporters that he would no longer be signing things sent to him in the mail, saying, “Nothing will be signed after the 20th of October! If that has a date on the envelope, it’s going to be tossed. I’m warning you with peace and love. I have too much to do, so no more fan mail! And no objects to be signed. Nothing! Anyway, peace and love, peace and love.”