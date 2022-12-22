Last night, December 21, a two-hour special called Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon aired on CBS in celebration of the star. A lot of that time was dedicated to performances by a variety of artists paying tribute to Simon, including the Jonas Brothers, Dave Matthews, Stevie Wonder, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Rhiannon Giddens, Susanna Hoffs, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, and more.

The performances are all electrifying and classy, staying true to Simon’s smooth sound. The Jonas Brothers made “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover” their own with their beautiful harmonies. About performing, Joe Jonas said in an interview on the Grammys site: “How do you say no? It’s such an honor to perform any Paul Simon song, but to also be amongst some of these amazing fellow musicians who are here tonight and to perform not only for Paul in the room but for loving fans that you can obviously see these people have waited hours to see some of these people perform. We’re really lucky and grateful to be here.”

Watch their performance above, and watch performances by Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Sting, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood below.

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon is currently available to stream on Paramount+.