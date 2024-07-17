Indie Mixtape 20: Perennial Give A Lesson In ‘Art History’

Despite their band name, Perennial pride themselves on a ferocious brevity. Their new album, Art History, features 12 songs, only three of which are longer than two minutes. That’s because the punk trio refuse to stay in the same place for long. They shift gears on a dime, resulting in a dizzying yet laser-focused album that shows Perennial’s mastery of one concept, be it surf rock, post-punk, or blues rock, only to toss it aside in favor of another idea.

Guitarist Chad Jewett, drummer Ceej Dioguardi, and electric organist Chelsey Hahn have created something akin to a musical theme park with spooky haunted houses and classic carnival games abutting a cartoony water slide and modern arcade. It’s a lot of ideas in not a lot of time, but that’s what makes Art History such a fun ride.

Following the record’s release in June, Jewett sat down with Uproxx to talk about Otis Redding, The Hives, and Wasabi the Cat in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Electric. Stylish. Impressionistic. Dynamic.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As a collection of records that you could dance the night away to, then immediately pore over with your best set of headphones.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

It’s a tie between Amherst, Massachusetts and Philadelphia.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Otis Redding. Seeing and hearing the recordings of Otis Redding’s set at the Monterey Pop Festival (1967) for the first time changed my life. The joy of the performance, the brilliance of the songs, the commitment and energy and love that Otis brought to the stage. And the fact that he managed to convey all of that on his studio records too is so incredibly rare and special. Otis Redding’s work is the example we’re always working toward.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Dishoom (Covent Garden), London.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended

It’s a three-way tie between Paul McCartney (2002) and The Hives (2023) and The Blood Brothers (2014)

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay.”

Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?

The Hives.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“American Graffiti filming locations”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

It’s less “weird” and more “unique” or “singular”, but we stayed at this odd hotel in New Jersey that was like an uncanny time-warp hotel from the 60s/70s in this industrial park in the middle of nowhere. Very mid-century modern. Lots of glass and brutalist touches; orange carpets; groovy light fixtures. You could tell it was designed to be a conference center for the jet set or something but now it’s just totally frozen in time. Love it!

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Chelsey has a very cool tattoo of Wasabi the Cat, the mysterious fourth member of Perennial and our beloved fluffy tiger cat. We adore Wasabi, so of course a tattoo was a must.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

It’s the advice I’d give to anyone at that time in their life: Care about the things you care about; keep making art, keep being passionate about things; keep going to shows and buying records and spending your time thinking about movies and books and art. That’s the stuff that makes life worth living, whether you’re 18 or 118. Don’t let anyone feed you the lie that growing up means you have to give up the things that make you you. It is your life.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

Chelsey is a brilliant collage artist!

If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?

There are honestly so many answers to this question, but I’ll choose the ASPCA for a very specific reason. About 10 years ago, we rescued our cat, Wasabi, who at the time was ostensibly homeless, sometimes living in an old barn, sometimes living in the woods. Most Perennial fans will probably be familiar with her. She’s the fourth member of the band. She changed our lives. I’m a happier person thanks to her, and it’s beautiful to know we gave her a home where she can feel safe and confident. We love animals and we care deeply about their welfare. There are so many animals out there that could use a home, and so many people who could use that love. Support your local animals shelters, friends!

What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?

The entire point of art is the connection it forms between the artist and the audience; the artist and themselves; the audience and themselves. Empathy through sharing lived experiences. The idea is that you make something — something uniquely yours because it’s shaped by your insights and hopes and skills and talents — and then someone else, even if it’s just one person, might find in that art something that inspires them, or makes them feel less alone, or helps them make sense of something they could never quite untangle before. AI is entirely devoid of that magic, and robs everyone involved of that chance to connect and empathize.

What is your pre-show ritual?

We eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before every show. Anyone who has seen us play knows there’s a lot of movement, a lot of jumping and dancing and throwing ourselves all over the place. Having a peanut butter sandwich or two right before we play is good clean fuel. Additionally, as Boston Celtics fans (the Celtics famously made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches a ritual during their 2008 championship season) it just made sense.