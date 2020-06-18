Perfume Genius shared his euphoric album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately last month but the singer is continuing to give his fans more music. In celebration of Pride Month, the singer partnered with Amazon Music to offer a cover as part of their playlist spotlighting LGBTQ musicians. As a contribution to the playlist, Perfume Genius elected to rework Mazzy Star’s 1993 track “Fade Into You.”

Mazzy Star’s original version features wistful guitar tones and lead singer Hope Sandoval’s lethargic lyrical delivery. Perfume Genius holds onto the song’s initial melancholia while reimagining it instead with slow-burning synths. “I want to hold the hand inside you / I want to take the breath that’s true / I look to you and I see nothing,” Perfume Genius soulfully croons.

About the cover, Perfume Genius explained why he chose Mazzy Star’s renowned So Tonight That I Might See album opener: “I chose ‘Fade Into You’ because I carried it with me for a long time and I always looked to it for the warmth and the very heavy vibe that it always brings. It felt almost uncoverable but I wondered what I could do to make it sharper and maybe a little more desperate but still maintain the sort of beauty of it and the quietness of it.”

