Perfume Genius Tangles With Romantic Obsession In His ‘On The Floor’ Video

Perfume Genius (real name Mike Hadreas) had a busy 2019, focusing on The Sun Still Burns Here, a dance show that featured new music from Hadreas, some of which he shared. In 2020, he will spend more time on traditionally Perfume Genius things: Last month, he announced his upcoming album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, and shared the first look at it, “Describe.”

Now he is back with another visual, this time for “On The Floor.” The clip begins with Hadreas smoking a cigar in an open dirt field, and as the celebratory pop tune starts, he uses a stack of tires and the rest of his surroundings as part of a dance routine, which eventually also features another person who looks strikingly similar to himself.

Hadreas said of the song and video (which he directed):

“A crush can really live on its own, separate from you and the person you are pining for. The fantasy feels like its own world, obsession can turn the person you are longing for in to a monument that has less and less to do with them and more to do with the idea of love itself and what it can do, what it can soothe or quiet or light on fire. I wanted to show that maddening, solitary part of desire but keep the core which is a real warmth and belief that you have something crucial to share with each other.”

He also spoke about the song and his upcoming album with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and he said the song is indicative of the overall vibe of Set Me On Fire Immediately, saying, “There’s a core spirit to it, but I’m not super sacred about one vibe. I think all vibes can exist together. And be one group, one harmonious vibe.”

Watch the “On The Floor” video above.

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately is out 05/15 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.