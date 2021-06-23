Petey is gem, whether he’s putting out delightfully offbeat music or bringing that same energy to entertaining his nearly 900,000 followers on TikTok. Now, he’s finally doing what fans of his songs have been waiting for: He’s putting out his debut full-length album, Lean Into Life, which is set for release on September 3.

Alongside the announcement came the release of the title track, a propulsive synth-driven number that comes across like LCD Soundsystem viewed through Petey’s idiosyncratic lens.

Petey says of the song, “‘Lean Into Life’ is about recognizing that things aren’t working, but instead of trying to take on everything at once, just making little changes that can start to point you in the right direction. I realized I didn’t need to take a huge leap in my life. I just needed to start leaning into things and taking tiny steps towards a healthier situation.”

He also said of his music more generally, “The music and the comedy are all wrapped up together as part of the same thing for me. Someone told me that a great way to create something original is to combine all of your favorite things and then fill in the gaps with your own personality. When I sing, I want to sing like Isaac Brock from Modest Mouse. When I play guitar, I want to play guitar like Chris Walla from Death Cab For Cutie. When I produce synth parts, I want to produce synth parts like Kanye West. And when I play drums, I want to play drums like Travis Barker from Blink-182. All those approaches get combined with my own story in my songs.”

Listen to “Lean Into Life” above and find the Lean Into Life art and tracklist below. Also check out our new profile of Petey here.

1. “California”

2. “Apple TV Remote”

3. “Pitch A Fit!”

4. “Don’t Tell The Boys”

5. “Microwave Dinner”

6. “Oh Nice”

7. “We Go On Walks”

8. “We Don’t Need To Talk About It”

9. “Hey Man”

10. “Comfort In The Clutter”

11. “Lean Into Life”

12. “Tell The Boys”

Lean Into Life is out 9/3 via Terrible Records. Pre-order it here.